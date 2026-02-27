'Very uncomfortable': Taapsee Pannu urges audience to watch 'Assi'

Taapsee Pannu has been garnering widespread praise for her performance in the recently released film Assi . The movie, directed by Anubhav Sinha , also stars Kani Kusruti, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Naseeruddin Shah . It was released on February 20 alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur's Do Deewane Seher Mein.

Social media 'Some films get messages saying...' Pannu posted a clip on Instagram, saying, "Some films get messages saying - What a story! Some films get messages saying - What an amazing character to play!" "Some films get reviews saying, - What an entertaining watch. Must see! And some films get reviews saying - Very uncomfortable. Disgusted, but a must see!" She said a similar film was released six years ago, Thappad, and another film by the same director, Assi, arrived just a week ago.

Film's significance Pannu's character in 'Assi' Pannu further said, "If you have seen and read so many of them, then there must be something special." "So if you feel that you should see it, what kind of picture is this for which so many people are writing with so much intensity, so much love, so much passion, then watch it once." "It may make you a little uncomfortable, but you will remember it," she added. The caption for the clip read, "From Thappad to Assi."

