'Support real stories': Taapsee Pannu urges audience to watch 'Assi' 

Taapsee Pannu , who will be seen in Anubhav Sinha 's upcoming courtroom drama Assi, has urged viewers to support "rooted real stories" and not hide behind excuses about the industry doesn't produce meaningful content. The actor took to Instagram on Thursday and shared a note asking people to watch her film in theaters. She also criticized the audience for their "laziness" and "silence" over genuine cinema.

Note 'Let's not hide behind the curtains of ignorance' Pannu's note read, "Getting back to the drill. This time, let's not hide behind the excuse that Hindi cinema doesn't make rooted real stories." "Let's not hide behind the curtains of ignorance when a film and its makers are leaving no stone unturned in their capacity to get the film to you." "If we want to compete with world cinema let's start with supporting OUR stories. The real ones."

Message 'We deserve good cinema only when we value it' The actor further wrote, "Let's change the times because sadly it is no more about just making your film and sitting back. We deserve good cinema only when we value it." "The society will soon be deprived of good films not because we have consistently called out mediocrity but because you chose to stay silent when your voice could help push toward supremacy."

