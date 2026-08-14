'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' dramatizes FDA accusations against Bhide
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah just dropped a storyline linked to real-life food safety raids in Maharashtra.
In the latest promo, FDA officials show up at Madhavi Bhide's home, accusing her lemon-chili pickle of containing glass and telling her that her license had been revoked.
The Bhide family is left reeling since their homemade pickles and papad are their main source of income.
Mundhe logs over 3,100 Maharashtra inspections
This plot echoes the efforts of FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, who has been on a mission since May 2026 to clean up food safety across Maharashtra: over 3,100 inspections, 165 licenses suspended, and over 700 notices of improvement handed out for dodgy practices.
Fans are loving how the show highlights food safety and ethical enforcement, with social media lighting up about the "Munde effect."
Even Mumbai film industry workers are calling for stricter checks on set catering now.