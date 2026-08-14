'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' dramatizes FDA accusations against Bhide

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah just dropped a storyline linked to real-life food safety raids in Maharashtra.

In the latest promo, FDA officials show up at Madhavi Bhide's home, accusing her lemon-chili pickle of containing glass and telling her that her license had been revoked.

The Bhide family is left reeling since their homemade pickles and papad are their main source of income.