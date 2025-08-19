'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' gets new permanent family
The long-running sitcom just brought in the Binjola family from Jaipur as permanent members of Gokuldham Society.
Ratan (Kuldeep Gor), who runs a saree shop, his wife Roopa (Dharti Bhatt), a homemaker and social media influencer, and their kids Veer and Bansari are set to shake things up with fresh stories and a bit of Rajasthani flavor.
Producer Asit Kumarr Modi announced the news in an interview with Mumbai Mirror.
Modi on casting process, new storylines
Modi says the Binjolas will blend right in, bringing more warmth, humor, and cultural diversity to the show—something he's been aiming for.
The casting took time because they wanted actors who truly fit Taarak Mehta's signature family vibe.
Fans can look forward to new storylines while still enjoying the show's familiar charm.