Tabu to play villain in Nagarjuna's 'King 100'?

Role details

Tabu to play antagonist

Tabu will play the antagonist in King 100, according to Variety India. The actor has previously portrayed morally gray characters, such as Nimmi in Maqbool, Begum Hazrat Jaan in Fitoor, Ghazala Meer in Haider, and Simi in Andhadhun. She was last seen in Priyadarshan's Bhooth Bangla. Meanwhile, the upcoming film's first schedule was recently completed. It revolves around a father-daughter relationship and also stars Sushmita Bhatt and Vijayendra.