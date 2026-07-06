Tabu to play villain in Nagarjuna's 'King 100'?
What's the story
Bollywood actor Tabu will star alongside South Indian superstar Nagarjuna in his 100th film, tentatively titled King 100. This will be their first collaboration in nearly three decades, with their first collaboration being the 1996 Telugu romantic drama Ninne Pelladata. The film is directed by RA Karthik and produced by Annapurna Studios. Here's what to expect from Tabu's character.
Role details
Tabu to play antagonist
Tabu will play the antagonist in King 100, according to Variety India. The actor has previously portrayed morally gray characters, such as Nimmi in Maqbool, Begum Hazrat Jaan in Fitoor, Ghazala Meer in Haider, and Simi in Andhadhun. She was last seen in Priyadarshan's Bhooth Bangla. Meanwhile, the upcoming film's first schedule was recently completed. It revolves around a father-daughter relationship and also stars Sushmita Bhatt and Vijayendra.
Career highlights
Nagarjuna's recent work and career highlights
Nagarjuna, a major star in South Indian cinema, made his Hindi film debut with Ram Gopal Varma's Shiva in 1989. He has since been a constant presence in Hindi films, starring in Khuda Gawah, Drohi, Criminal, Zakhm, and LOC Kargil. More recently, he appeared in Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva. His last outing was the Telugu crime drama Kuberaa directed by Sekhar Kammula and co-starring Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna.