Tacker warns fans of fake manager scammers on Telegram
Entertainment
Actor Karan Tacker is alerting everyone about scammers pretending to be his manager and asking for money to set up meetings with him.
The scam surfaced when media folks shared screenshots of fake messages, which Tacker quickly reported to cybercrime officials.
Even after blocking the number, the scammers switched tactics and are now using Telegram to reach out.
Tacker urges verification amid AI fakes
These fraudsters first check if people actually know Tacker before trying their luck.
While no one's lost money yet, he worries some fans might still get tricked.
He also pointed out that AI tech is making it tougher to spot fakes these days.
On social media, he urged fans to make sure they are getting the right information about public figures.