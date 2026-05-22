Meet Taga Ram Bheel: Famed algoza player receives Padma Shri 

President Droupadi Murmu is set to honor Taga Ram Bheel, a renowned folk musician from Rajasthan , with the Padma Shri award next week. The award recognizes his contribution to India's rich cultural heritage through his mastery of the "algoza," a traditional double-flute woodwind instrument. Bheel's journey from grazing cattle in the Thar desert to performing at world stages is a testament to his dedication and talent.

Early journey Early life and career beginnings Bheel was born on April 17, 1960. He began his musical training under the guidance of his father while tending to cattle in the Thar desert. His big break came on Independence Day in 1981 when he performed at Gopa Chowk in Jaisalmer. The performance caught the attention of Ustad Akbar Khan from the Ustad Arba Music Institute, leading to further opportunities. According to the Ministry of Culture, Bheel used to break stones for a living at the time.

Global recognition National and international performances Bheel mastered the art of controlling breath and throat to create a mesmerizing rhythm on the algoza, captivating audiences with traditional Rajasthani melodies. He toured internationally with the Musafir Group and Ustad Arba Music Group, performing in countries like France, Spain, Italy, Germany, Japan, Singapore, and the United States. His performances introduced global folk circuits to the harmony of Thar desert music.

Advertisement