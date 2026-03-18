Taiwanese actress reveals husband had affair with her mother

Taiwanese actress Jiang Ping shared on TV that her husband had an affair with her own mother. When she confronted him, he coldly said, "I can take care of you two, mother and daughter, at one go." The story has left many stunned by how complicated family relationships can get.

Jiang Ping's marriage and the affair Jiang Ping married a man 12 years her senior when she was 21, despite her dad's concerns.

Things were good for a while, but after 5 years, their marriage went downhill: her husband became distant and verbally abusive.

He started getting close to Jiang Ping's mother while helping with her pain-relief massages, which eventually led to the affair.

The divorce and aftermath When Jiang Ping found out and confronted him, he blamed her mother for starting things, threatened to keep their child if they separated, and pressured her for money.

They ended up divorcing. Since then, Jiang Ping and her mother have barely spoken.