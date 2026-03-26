'Take full responsibility': Jude Law's daughter incident bodyguard Pascal Duvier

Chappell Roan and Catherine Harding's stance

Chappell Roan posted that she had no idea about Duvier's actions and made it clear he's not part of her team, saying she doesn't support that kind of behavior. Her representative echoed this zero-tolerance stance.

Meanwhile, Catherine Harding said she isn't sure if Duvier acted on his own or thought he was helping Roan; she did not say that Ada requested or instigated any security action.