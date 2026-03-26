'Take full responsibility': Jude Law's daughter incident bodyguard Pascal Duvier
A recent incident in Sao Paulo saw bodyguard Pascal Duvier confront Jude Law's daughter Ada and her mother, Catherine Harding, leading to confusion about his connection to singer Chappell Roan.
Duvier has now clarified on Instagram that he wasn't working for Roan at the time (he was with a different client) and said he takes full responsibility for what happened.
Chappell Roan and Catherine Harding's stance
Chappell Roan posted that she had no idea about Duvier's actions and made it clear he's not part of her team, saying she doesn't support that kind of behavior. Her representative echoed this zero-tolerance stance.
Meanwhile, Catherine Harding said she isn't sure if Duvier acted on his own or thought he was helping Roan; she did not say that Ada requested or instigated any security action.