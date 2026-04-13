Tamhankar leads 'Matka King' as fiercely independent Barkha in Mumbai
Entertainment
Sai Tamhankar stars as Barkha in the new web series < em>Matka King, dropping April 17, 2026.
Set in Mumbai's underground gambling scene, Barkha stands out as "fiercely independent and unapologetically self-assured."
Tamhankar shares that Barkha isn't defined by her husband's fame: she's on her own path of self-discovery and resilience.
'Matka King' on Amazon Prime Video
Matka King is created by Abhay Koranne and directed by Nagraj Manjule, with a cast featuring Vijay Varma, Kritika Kamra, and Gulshan Grover.
The show dives into ambition and power struggles within the gambling world.
Catch it worldwide on Amazon Prime Video across 240 countries and territories.