Tamhankar leads 'Matka King' as fiercely independent Barkha in Mumbai Entertainment Apr 13, 2026

Sai Tamhankar stars as Barkha in the new web series < em>Matka King, dropping April 17, 2026.

Set in Mumbai's underground gambling scene, Barkha stands out as "fiercely independent and unapologetically self-assured."

Tamhankar shares that Barkha isn't defined by her husband's fame: she's on her own path of self-discovery and resilience.