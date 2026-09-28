Tamil action 'Mandaadi' posts ₹89.98 cr India net after Sunday
Entertainment
Tamil action flick Mandaadi is still pulling crowds in its third week.
The film just had a big weekend boost, jumping nearly 30% in collections on Sunday and earning ₹2.98 crore that day alone.
Its total India net now stands at an impressive ₹89.98 crore.
'Mandaadi' global gross ₹121.86 cr
Mandaadi isn't just winning at home: its worldwide gross has hit ₹121.86 crore, with ₹16.80 crore coming from overseas markets.
The film's steady growth during the third weekend and shows (50.1% occupancy last Sunday) show it's really connecting with audiences everywhere.