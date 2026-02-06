Tamil actor, assistant director among 8 arrested in drug bust
Chennai's Anti-Narcotics Intelligence Unit just busted a group of eight, including Tamil actor Anju Krishna and assistant director Vincy Nivetha, after a tip-off led them to a raid in Valasaravakkam.
The group was caught with meth, ganja, and LSD—definitely not your usual Thursday.
Police conducted a sting operation to nab the suspects
It all started when police picked up Vigneshwaran (33), who then pointed them to his supplier, Venkatesh Kumar (31).
A sting operation soon brought in Kumar and six others. Police seized small amounts of methamphetamine, OG ganja, regular ganja, an LSD stamp, a bong, and nine phones.
All eight are now in judicial custody as the investigation continues.