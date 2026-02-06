Tamil actor, assistant director among 8 arrested in drug bust

Police conducted a sting operation to nab the suspects

It all started when police picked up Vigneshwaran (33), who then pointed them to his supplier, Venkatesh Kumar (31).

A sting operation soon brought in Kumar and six others. Police seized small amounts of methamphetamine, OG ganja, regular ganja, an LSD stamp, a bong, and nine phones.

All eight are now in judicial custody as the investigation continues.