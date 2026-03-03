Tamil actor Harish Kalyan blessed with baby girl
Entertainment
Tamil actor Harish Kalyan and his wife Narmada welcomed a baby girl on March 2, 2026.
Harish Kalyan shared the happy news on social media and thanked everyone for their support.
Both mom and baby are healthy, making this a special moment for the family.
Meanwhile, on the work front
Even with his new role as a dad, Harish is staying active in Tamil cinema—he's known for switching up emotional and romantic roles with ease.
Off-screen, he's also been making an impact by donating medical equipment to help detect cancer.
It's clear he's juggling family life, work, and giving back to the community all at once.