Tamil actor Siva known for 'Ghilli' role dies after cancer
Entertainment
Tamil actor Siva, fondly known as Ghilli Siva, has passed away after a struggle with cancer.
He's best remembered for his brief but memorable role as a kabaddi player in the opening scene of Vijay's blockbuster Ghilli.
Siva's 'Madura' 'Kuruvi' roles and tributes
Siva went on to act in other Vijay films like Madura and Kuruvi, and took on supporting roles across different genres.
Though he kept a low profile, his genuine screen presence made him well-liked among fans and colleagues.
After news of his passing, social media was filled with heartfelt tributes celebrating his impact on Tamil cinema and sharing memories of his iconic Ghilli moment.