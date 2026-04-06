Tamil actor Subashini (36) dies by suicide in Chennai: Reports

Subashini , a 36-year-old actor active in the Tamil entertainment industry, died by suicide in her rented apartment in Iyyappanthangal near Porur, Chennai , on Sunday night. The incident reportedly occurred during a video call with her husband, Bipin Chandran (38), following a domestic dispute. Subashini, who hailed from Sri Lanka, had married Chandran in April 2024, and the couple was residing in Bengaluru before she moved to Chennai for work, reported The Times of India.

Incident details What led to the tragic incident? On Sunday night, Subashini and her husband were on a video call when an argument reportedly broke out over a domestic issue. During the call, she allegedly hanged herself from a ceiling fan in the apartment. Her husband, who witnessed the incident, immediately alerted the apartment's security personnel. They then informed the Porur Police about the situation.

Ongoing probe Case registered, RDO inquiry ordered A police team rushed to the scene, recovered Subashini's body, and sent it to Poonamallee Government Hospital. She was declared dead. The body has now been shifted to Government Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital for a post-mortem examination. The police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the incident. As their marriage took place within two years, a Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) inquiry has also been ordered.

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Career highlights More about the actor Subashini, also known as Sasvibala, was a supporting actor in Tamil television serials and had also appeared in films. Some of her popular projects include Kayal and Ini Avan. She had rented an apartment in a private residential complex in Iyyappanthangal for her stay during shooting schedules in Chennai. She arrived in the city on March 3. The tragic incident has sent shockwaves through the Tamil film and television industry.

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