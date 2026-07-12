Tamil cinema to host August 9 memorial for Bharathiraja, Bhagyaraj
Entertainment
The Tamil film world is coming together for a special memorial honoring Bharathiraja and Bhagyaraj, two legendary filmmakers who passed away in June 2026.
Known for their unique storytelling and lasting impact on Indian cinema, they will be celebrated at a gathering in Chennai on August 9, where actors, directors, producers, and technicians will pay tribute.
Tamil memorial draws TV, streaming interest
Senior industry figures and political leaders are being invited to the event.
There's huge interest from TV channels and streaming platforms to broadcast the ceremony live, showing just how much these two shaped cinema.
The memorial is a heartfelt effort by the entire film community to remember their pioneering work.