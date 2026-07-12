Tamil cinema to host August 9 memorial for Bharathiraja, Bhagyaraj Entertainment Jul 12, 2026

The Tamil film world is coming together for a special memorial honoring Bharathiraja and Bhagyaraj, two legendary filmmakers who passed away in June 2026.

Known for their unique storytelling and lasting impact on Indian cinema, they will be celebrated at a gathering in Chennai on August 9, where actors, directors, producers, and technicians will pay tribute.