Tamil comedy drama 'Mustafa Mustafa' streams on Amazon Prime Video
Entertainment
Mustafa Mustafa, a Tamil comedy-drama about a TV anchor whose life turns upside down thanks to an embarrassing video right before his wedding, is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Directed by first-time director Praveen Saravanan and starring Sathish and Suresh Ravi, the film originally hit theaters in March.
'Mustafa Mustafa' follows Karthik's chaotic scramble
The story follows Karthik (Sathish), his buddy Vasu (Suresh Ravi), and their hacker friend Chitti (Karunakaran) as they scramble to fix the mess.
The cast also features Monica Chinnakotla, Maanasa Choudhary, Chanakyan, and Pavel Navageethan.
While reviews were mixed in theaters, you can now catch all the quirky chaos and situational laughs from your couch.