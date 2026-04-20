Tamil comedy drama 'Mustafa Mustafa' streams on Amazon Prime Video

'Mustafa Mustafa' follows Karthik's chaotic scramble

The story follows Karthik (Sathish), his buddy Vasu (Suresh Ravi), and their hacker friend Chitti (Karunakaran) as they scramble to fix the mess.

The cast also features Monica Chinnakotla, Maanasa Choudhary, Chanakyan, and Pavel Navageethan.

While reviews were mixed in theaters, you can now catch all the quirky chaos and situational laughs from your couch.