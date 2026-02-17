Tamil film 'Double Occupancy' wraps up shoot: Cast, crew details
Entertainment
"Double Occupancy," a new Tamil film blending romance and fantasy, has officially finished shooting and is heading into post-production.
Directed by newcomer Aswin Kandasamy, the movie stars Santhosh and Reshma Venkatesh in the lead roles.
Film to explore themes of identity, duality
This film promises to explore themes like identity and duality, aiming for something different from typical Tamil movies.
It also features Vinoth Kishan and Samyuktha Viswanath in key roles.
Backed by a talented crew—including cinematographer Santhakumar Chakravarthy, music composer Sam CS, and editor Praveen Antony—"Double Occupancy" hopes to stand out with its unique storytelling style.