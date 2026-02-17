Tamil film 'Double Occupancy' wraps up shoot: Cast, crew details

Film to explore themes of identity, duality

This film promises to explore themes like identity and duality, aiming for something different from typical Tamil movies.

It also features Vinoth Kishan and Samyuktha Viswanath in key roles.

Backed by a talented crew—including cinematographer Santhakumar Chakravarthy, music composer Sam CS, and editor Praveen Antony—"Double Occupancy" hopes to stand out with its unique storytelling style.