Tamil film industry seeks 6am shows to boost revenue
The Tamil film industry wants the Tamil Nadu government to allow 6am first-day screenings, hoping to boost revenue and match what's already happening in nearby states.
Producer G Dhananjeyan pointed out that without early shows, social media buzz takes over before fans even get to see the movie at 9am.
The goal is to give audiences a fair shot at those early reactions hitting the internet instantly and make movie releases more exciting.
Industry seeks longer hours, VPF removal
Industry leaders are also asking for longer theater hours (from 6am all the way to 2 a.m.), which could mean up to 1,200 extra screenings every day.
They're pushing to remove the Virtual Print Fee (VPF) and want movies kept off streaming platforms for four weeks after release.
These changes could seriously shake up how films are released and watched in Tamil Nadu, making it a bigger win for both filmmakers and fans.