Tamil film 'Maya Bimbam' heads to OTT: Where to watch
Entertainment
Heads up, Tamil movie fans: < em>Maya Bimbam, a romantic drama set in the 2000s, is dropping on Sun NXT this March 27.
Directed by KJ Surendar and starring Akash Natranjan and Janaki, the film follows a medical student torn between love and lust after its January theatrical release.
Story and crew of the film
The story centers on Jeeva, who struggles to tell real love from peer-influenced attraction to Sumathi, showing how mixed-up feelings can change relationships.
Surendar not only directed but also wrote and produced the film. With cinematography by Edwin, editing by Vinoth, and music from Nandha, Maya Bimbam promises a fresh take on young adult emotions.