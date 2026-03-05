Tamil film 'Pookie' starring Dhishan, Dhanusha heads to OTT Entertainment Mar 05, 2026

Pookie, a Tamil rom-com about love, breakups, and second chances, is coming to ZEE5 on March 13, 2026.

Directed by Ganesh Chandra and presented by Meera Vijay Antony, the film stars Ajay Dhishan and RK Dhanusha as a couple dealing with the ups and downs of a public breakup.

The movie first hit theaters on February 13, 2026.