Tamil film 'Pookie' starring Dhishan, Dhanusha heads to OTT
Entertainment
Pookie, a Tamil rom-com about love, breakups, and second chances, is coming to ZEE5 on March 13, 2026.
Directed by Ganesh Chandra and presented by Meera Vijay Antony, the film stars Ajay Dhishan and RK Dhanusha as a couple dealing with the ups and downs of a public breakup.
The movie first hit theaters on February 13, 2026.
OTT, TV premiere details
You can stream Pookie on ZEE5 from March 13, 2026.
The source does not confirm a TV premiere date on Zee Tamil.
Cast and crew of the film
Alongside the leads, you'll spot Pandiarajan, Indumathi Manigandan, Aaditya Kathir, and more.
Vijay Antony composed the music.
The film has received mixed reviews.