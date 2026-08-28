Tamil film producers postpone September strike after minister meeting
Entertainment
Tamil film producers were all set to go on strike from September 1, which would have put a stop to new movie releases and ongoing shoots, mainly over concerns like the four-week OTT release rule.
But after meeting with the state's film technology minister, they've decided to hold off for now.
Government promises post-assembly film industry talks
The government has promised to organize talks between producers, distributors, and theater owners once the assembly session wraps up.
Producers have also been encouraged to bring the matter to the chief minister's attention, and the proposed discussions would be held under the Chief Minister's guidance.
With these assurances, the planned strike is postponed for now.