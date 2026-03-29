Tamil film 'Vadam' arrives on Sun NXT streaming April 3
Missed it in theaters? Vadam, the Tamil film that hit screens on March 6, 2026, is landing on Sun NXT for streaming from April 3.
The movie stars Vemal and dives into the world of Manjuvirattu, a traditional bull-taming sport.
While it got attention for its unique rural setting, some viewers felt the story didn't go deep enough.
Still, its OTT release could spark fresh interest among fans of village-based dramas.
'Vadam' mixes revenge with 'Manjuvirattu'
Vadam follows a villager (played by Vemal) who gets tangled in revenge and betrayal while training his bull for Manjuvirattu.
Natty Nataraj, Sanashka Sri, and Munishkanth round out the cast, bringing village life to the screen with all its challenges and traditions.
If you're curious about rural sports or just want something different from city-centric films, this one might be worth adding to your watchlist.