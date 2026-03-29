Tamil film 'Vadam' arrives on Sun NXT streaming April 3

'Vadam' mixes revenge with 'Manjuvirattu'

Vadam follows a villager (played by Vemal) who gets tangled in revenge and betrayal while training his bull for Manjuvirattu.

Natty Nataraj, Sanashka Sri, and Munishkanth round out the cast, bringing village life to the screen with all its challenges and traditions.

If you're curious about rural sports or just want something different from city-centric films, this one might be worth adding to your watchlist.