Tamil filmmaker Chezhiyan dies in Chennai's Taramani after long illness

Chezhiyan's 'To Let' won National Award

Chezhiyan switched from engineering to filmmaking, starting out under legendary cinematographer P.C. Sreeram before making his mark with Kalloori (2007).

He won international recognition for Paradesi and later directed To Let, which bagged a National Award.

Beyond films, his book Ulaga Cinema became a go-to read for film students and young movie lovers alike.