Tamil filmmaker Chezhiyan dies in Chennai's Taramani after long illness
Entertainment
R. Chezhiyan, the well-known Tamil filmmaker, cinematographer, and author, died in Chennai after a long illness.
He was being treated in Taramani, and his loss has left the Tamil film world mourning a creative voice that inspired many.
Chezhiyan's 'To Let' won National Award
Chezhiyan switched from engineering to filmmaking, starting out under legendary cinematographer P.C. Sreeram before making his mark with Kalloori (2007).
He won international recognition for Paradesi and later directed To Let, which bagged a National Award.
Beyond films, his book Ulaga Cinema became a go-to read for film students and young movie lovers alike.