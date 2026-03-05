Tamil horror-thriller 'Granny' streaming on Sun NXT: Check cast, plot
"Granny," a Tamil horror-thriller written by Vijaya Kumaran and Ku. Karthik, and directed by Vijaya Kumaran, is set to premiere on Sun NXT from March 6.
The movie runs just over two hours.
Produced by T Vijayamary, it's rated UA—so expect some spooky moments but nothing too intense.
How to watch the film
You can stream "Granny" with a Sun NXT subscription. It's available on Sun NXT.
More about the film's story and cast
The plot centers around a couple who return to their ancestral village after a child's mysterious death. Soon, they find themselves tangled up in eerie secrets and an old sorcerer's curse.
The cast features Vadivukkarasi as the chilling Occhai and Dileepan as an officer.
'Granny' on IMDb and reviews
"Granny" has earned a solid 7.2/10 on IMDb so far.
Critics have praised its creepy atmosphere and strong performances—even if the pacing drags at times.