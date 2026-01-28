Tamil Nadu actor Archana booked for trespassing on protected Arunachala hills
Chennai TV actor Archana landed in trouble after she and a friend climbed the restricted Arunachala Hills near Tiruvannamalai and posted their adventure online.
The area has been off-limits since 2024, when a deadly landslip caused by cyclone Fengal killed seven people, including kids.
Their video sparked public backlash, leading to the Forest Department registering a case against Archana under the Tamil Nadu Forest Act, 1882, for illegal entry.
Why the hills are off-limits (and what happens next)
Arunachala Hills is a 900-hectare protected forest with over 5,000 spotted deer, so entry is banned to prevent fires and protect wildlife.
Seven checkpoints now guard the area to stop trespassers.
Archana has been booked under the Tamil Nadu Forest Act, and authorities are taking these rules seriously to keep both people and animals safe.