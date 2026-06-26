Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay leads Marina Beach anti-drug run
Entertainment
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay kicked off a big anti-drug awareness run at Marina Beach, Chennai, on Friday for the International Day Against Drug Abuse.
Wearing a "Start Run, Stop Drugs" T-shirt, he joined hundreds of mostly young participants and wrote out the message Sporta Edu, Drugs Vidu (Take up sports and give up drugs) before the event.
CM Vijay holds anti-drug pledge
Vijay led everyone in an anti-drug pledge at the event, encouraging people to say no to drugs and help friends who are struggling.
The event is part of a larger state campaign that includes a new anti-drug anthem and pushes sports as a positive alternative for youth.
The message is clear: get active, stay away from drugs, and look out for each other.