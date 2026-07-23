Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay premieres 'Jana Nayagan' in cinemas
Entertainment
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay just dropped his new film, Jana Nayagan, in cinemas across the globe today.
Fans in Tamil Nadu went all out, celebrating with dance and public festivities, while theaters were packed on opening day.
The buzz is real!
Chief Minister Vijay's 1st film praised
Social media is lighting up with positive reactions, and early reports say audiences are loving it. Critics are watching closely as box office numbers climb.
This is Vijay's first movie since becoming chief minister, making it a big moment for both cinema and politics in 2026.