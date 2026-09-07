Tamil Nadu CM Joseph Vijay condemns abusive remarks about women
Entertainment
Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay has spoken up against the growing use of abusive and double-meaning remarks aimed at women.
He said, "Women are the main reason behind my political victory. I will not tolerate any abusive language against women."
He made it clear that while political criticism is fair game, personal attacks and derogatory comments about women cross the line.
Joseph Vijay warns after Udhayanidhi backlash
Vijay's statement comes just after DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin faced backlash for offensive comments about actor Trisha, who's a close friend of Vijay.
Without naming anyone, Vijay reminded everyone to keep things respectful in public discussions and pointed out that people across Tamil Nadu are paying attention to how leaders behave.