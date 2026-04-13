Tamil Nadu cyber crime arrests over 'Jana Nayagan' HD leak Entertainment Apr 13, 2026

Big trouble for the much-awaited Tamil film Jana Nayagan: HD copies leaked online just before release, leading to six arrests by Tamil Nadu Cyber Crime.

Actor R Madhavan called out piracy on social media, saying, "I totally agree and this is extremely heartbreaking and troubling. How are people getting away with this? Please respect the hard work of all the people involved in this Film. Please do avoid watch it on the pirated platforms.", and reminded everyone of the hard work behind films like this.