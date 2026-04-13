Tamil Nadu cyber crime arrests over 'Jana Nayagan' HD leak
Big trouble for the much-awaited Tamil film Jana Nayagan: HD copies leaked online just before release, leading to six arrests by Tamil Nadu Cyber Crime.
Actor R Madhavan called out piracy on social media, saying, "I totally agree and this is extremely heartbreaking and troubling. How are people getting away with this? Please respect the hard work of all the people involved in this Film. Please do avoid watch it on the pirated platforms.", and reminded everyone of the hard work behind films like this.
Police block 'Jana Nayagan' cloud links
The leak was traced back to cloud storage links shared by those arrested. After a complaint from KVN Productions, police used digital forensics to block illegal links and catch those involved.
With previous delays over certification and now this setback, fans are waiting for news on a new release date.
The whole episode is another reminder of how tough fighting movie piracy still is.