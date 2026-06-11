Tamil Nadu cybercrime wing arrests main 'Jana Nayagan' leak suspect

Arrests at 19 after digital forensics

This brings the total arrests in the case to 19, including another suspect linked to a piracy network. Investigators used digital forensics to track everyone down.

Earlier, a freelance editor was nabbed for distributing leaked clips. The controversy also led to editor Pradeep E Ragav being suspended by his association, not for leaking, but for working with an unregistered freelancer.

The film itself has been delayed over certification issues, and authorities are reminding everyone about the risks of digital piracy.