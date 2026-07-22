Tamil Nadu debut for Regal Jewellers with Sethupathi and Simran
Entertainment
Regal Jewellers is making its Tamil Nadu debut with actors Vijay Sethupathi and Simran as the faces of their new campaign, Indha Maatram... Adhu Nalladhu Dhaane?
The brand wants to make jewelry shopping more transparent by letting people buy directly from manufacturers.
Their first showroom opens July 31, 2026, in Chennai's T. Nagar.
Regal plans Tamil Nadu expansion
Regal isn't stopping at just one store: it's planning nearly 10 showrooms across Tamil Nadu and a separate showroom in Puducherry.
Regal Jewellers Managing Director and CEO Vibin Shivdas says the goal is to change how people see jewelry pricing by cutting out middlemen.
Plus, this move is set to create more than 2,000 jobs locally, giving a boost to the region's economy.