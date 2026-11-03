Tamil Nadu government allows early 6am film screenings
Entertainment
Early morning movie marathons are making a comeback in Tamil Nadu!
The state government, led by Chief Minister Vijay, now allows new Tamil films to start as early as 6am up to five shows during the opening week and six on weekends or holidays.
The idea is to make it easier for fans to catch the latest releases and give theaters a boost.
Tamil Nadu ends 9am limit
This update rolls back earlier rules that pushed showtimes to 9am after a tragic incident at a movie event.
With big titles like Suriya's Scene and Nayanthara's Mookuthi Amman 2 dropping on November 6, fans can get back to those classic early screenings.
The move is expected to help bring some old-school cinema vibes back for everyone.