Tamil Nadu to host 1st-ever Tamil Biennale in 2027
Entertainment
Tamil Nadu is gearing up for its first-ever Tamil Biennale in January 2027, with events planned across Chennai and Mamallapuram.
Announced by Chief Minister MK Stalin at the Global Tourism Summit, the biennale aims to celebrate local culture and put Tamil Nadu on the map as a must-visit spot for art and heritage lovers.
Planning to collaborate with artists from Puducherry, Auroville
To make this debut event stand out, officials are learning from successful biennales like Kochi's and thinking about teaming up with creative minds from Puducherry and Auroville.
The final game plan—including who's involved—will be given shape during the election season, setting things up for an exciting cultural showcase.