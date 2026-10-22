Tamil playback singer Raj dies aged 75 after composer Deva
Entertainment
Tamil playback singer Krishna Raj, a big name in 1990s cinema and famous for hits like Vellarikka Pinju Vellarikka, has died at 75.
His passing comes just days after his longtime collaborator, composer Deva, also passed away.
Raj started out working in the weaving industry before music took over his life.
Film Musicians Union expresses condolences
Raj's partnership with Deva produced award-winning tracks like Thanjavooru Mannu Eduthu, which even caught the attention of Singapore's former president S R Nathan.
Beyond film songs, he sang devotional music too, showing off his versatility.
The Film Musicians's Union expressed condolences to his family, relatives, and friends.