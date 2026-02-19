Tamil thriller 'Thadayam' to stream on ZEE5: Release date, plot Entertainment Feb 19, 2026

Thadayam, a Tamil crime thriller series starring Samuthirakani and Sshivada, is set to premiere on ZEE5 on February 27.

Directed by Navinkumar Palanivel, the show is inspired by true events from 1999 along the Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh border.