Tamil thriller 'Thadayam' to stream on ZEE5: Release date, plot
Entertainment
Thadayam, a Tamil crime thriller series starring Samuthirakani and Sshivada, is set to premiere on ZEE5 on February 27.
Directed by Navinkumar Palanivel, the show is inspired by true events from 1999 along the Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh border.
Plot revolves around string of midnight murders
The plot follows a string of midnight murders in rural villages, where sacred marriage symbols are stolen—hinting at a ritualistic pattern that keeps investigators guessing.
The trailer, recently released, promises an intense ride with gripping performances.
Everything to know about show
You can catch Thadayam on ZEE5. It's available for OTTplay Premium subscribers.
The cast also features Raj Tirandas, Munnar Ramesh, Sundharpandyan, Prem, and Kotravai.