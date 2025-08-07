Next Article
Tamil YouTubers face legal heat over caste-violence skit
Popular Tamil YouTubers Gopi and Sudhakar are facing legal heat after their new skit, "Society Paavangal," took aim at society's silence around caste violence.
The video indirectly referenced the recent honor killing of Kavin, a Dalit man murdered for his relationship with a caste Hindu woman—a case that's shaken Tamil Nadu.
Legal complaints filed against duo
The skit triggered outrage among some caste Hindu groups, leading 30 lawyers to file complaints seeking a ban on the duo's channel.
Film producer AM Chowdry slammed them as "dogs" and warned them against more social commentary.
Gopi and Sudhakar have faced similar pushback before.