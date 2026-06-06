Tandon rescues airport puppy Bhairav, gets him checked and vaccinated Entertainment Jun 06, 2026

Bollywood star Raveena Tandon spotted a scared stray puppy hiding at the airport and decided to help.

She rescued him, got him checked by a vet, and made sure he was vaccinated.

Sharing updates online, she named the little guy Bhairav and showed how she cared for him every step of the way.