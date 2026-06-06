Tandon rescues airport puppy Bhairav, gets him checked and vaccinated
Entertainment
Bollywood star Raveena Tandon spotted a scared stray puppy hiding at the airport and decided to help.
She rescued him, got him checked by a vet, and made sure he was vaccinated.
Sharing updates online, she named the little guy Bhairav and showed how she cared for him every step of the way.
Puppy adopted by New Delhi residents
Good news, Bhairav didn't have to wait long for a family! He was quickly adopted by kind folks in New Delhi.
Tandon thanked Krishnapriya ji and everyone who pitched in, calling it a truly meaningful day.
It's a sweet reminder of what can happen when people come together for animals in need.