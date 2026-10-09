Tandon returns to Kannada, joins Shivarajkumar in 'A for Anand'

Raveena Tandon is back in Kannada films after a long gap, teaming up with Shivarajkumar for the first time in A For Anand.

Directed by MG Srinivas, the movie started filming on Wednesday at Presidency University in Bengaluru.

Raveena's Kannada film journey began with Upendra way back in 1999, and fans still remember her recent role in KGF: Chapter 2.