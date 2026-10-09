Tandon returns to Kannada, joins Shivarajkumar in 'A for Anand'
Raveena Tandon is back in Kannada films after a long gap, teaming up with Shivarajkumar for the first time in A For Anand.
Directed by MG Srinivas, the movie started filming on Wednesday at Presidency University in Bengaluru.
Raveena's Kannada film journey began with Upendra way back in 1999, and fans still remember her recent role in KGF: Chapter 2.
Geetha Pictures produces 'A for Anand'
A For Anand is produced by Geetha Shivarajkumar under Geetha Pictures, with music by Arjun Janya, and cinematography from Mahendra Simha.
MG Srinivas and Shivarajkumar previously worked together on Ghost.
Raveena was recently seen in Vishwanath And Sons, and she's set to appear next in Lawyer alongside Vijay Antony.
Meanwhile, Shivarajkumar has big projects lined up too: look out for him in Jailer 2.