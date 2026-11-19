Tandon says filming Barjatya's 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya' felt festive
Saumya Tandon shared that filming Sooraj Barjatya's Yeh Prem Mol Liya felt like a "30-day destination wedding" thanks to the upbeat, festive vibe on set.
The movie also stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari and is set to release.
Tandon plays softer role than 'Dhurandhar'
This film gave Tandon a chance to play a much softer character than her intense role in Dhurandhar.
She loved how Barjatya encouraged her to just "surrender" and trust his vision, a refreshing change in an industry full of repetitive stories.