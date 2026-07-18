'Saiyaara': Composer Tanishk Bagchi calls out YRF over unpaid royalties
What's the story
Tanishk Bagchi, the composer of the hit song Saiyaara from the 2025 blockbuster film of the same name, has slammed Yash Raj Films (YRF) for not paying him adequately. On the film's first anniversary, he took to Instagram to express his disappointment with YRF's remuneration and alleged failure to pay royalties for the popular track.
Statement
'What was left was zero...'
Bagchi wrote, "I agreed to everything because I believed in the music. I gave this song everything I had...I treated it like it was my own."
"Whatever YRF had paid me all of that nominal amount was used to do the live and mixes...what was left was zero, yes. That's what I earned from a song so big."
Royalties
'₹8 lakh feels like peanuts'
Bagchi further expressed his dismay over not receiving the royalties for Saiyaara.
He said, "What hurts the most is that, as per the royalty statement, I'm still yet to receive just ₹8 lakh in royalties for a song that has gone on to do millions of streams and views across platforms."
"Honestly, for the amount of work, time and passion I put into this song, ₹8 lakh feels like peanuts."
Learning
'I'll only work with producers and directors who value...'
Bagchi also revealed that this incident has been a learning experience for him.
He said, "This experience has changed the way I look at this industry."
"From now on, I'll only work with producers and directors who value creativity, honesty and the people who build their music."
Despite his disappointment with YRF, Bagchi still respects director Mohit Suri and lyricist Irshad Kamil.
Conclusion
'Time tells every story and karma settles every account'
Bagchi concluded his post by saying, "One thing I've also learned is that sometimes you give people your everything, and when success comes, they forget who stood by them."
"Anyway, I leave the rest to God. Time tells every story and karma settles every account."
The film starred Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday.