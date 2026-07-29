Tanna and Bangera welcome son on Guru Purnima via Instagram
Entertainment
Karishma Tanna and her husband Varun Bangera just became parents to a baby boy, sharing the happy news on Instagram.
Their son arrived on July 29, 2026, right on Guru Purnima.
Karishma called him their "greatest blessing" and posted, "Welcome to our world, little one."
Tanna and Bangera announce April pregnancy
The couple announced they were expecting back in April, calling their baby their "greatest gift."
Karishma, known for shows like Naagin and Scoop, has spoken about waiting until she truly felt ready for motherhood instead of rushing because of outside expectations.
The two have been married since February 2022.