'Tanu Weds Manu 3' halted due to legal tussle
The much-awaited "Tanu Weds Manu 3," starring Kangana Ranaut and R. Madhavan, has hit a pause thanks to a legal tussle over who owns the franchise.
Eros International has sent director Aanand L. Rai a notice, insisting they have the rights and warning that any sequel without their go-ahead would be an infringement.
The first two films (2011 and 2015) were major box office successes.
Rai's relationship with Eros has been strained lately
Eros's move has strained things with Rai, who's already called them out for using AI to alter the climax of his film "Raanjhanaa" in a recent re-release (the original film was released in 2013).
While there was buzz about Ranaut playing three roles this time, all plans are now up in the air as both sides argue over rights.
The movie was supposed to start filming by late 2025, but with this dispute unresolved, fans might have to wait even longer for updates on the franchise's future.