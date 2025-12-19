Next Article
Tanya Mittal really does have a lift at home—here's what's up
Entertainment
Remember Tanya Mittal from Bigg Boss 19? Turns out, her claims about having a lift in her Gwalior home are true.
Recent videos show the lift in action (it's actually used to send food between floors), putting all the doubts to rest and giving us a peek into her luxurious lifestyle.
More about Tanya: boss moves and a heartfelt reunion
Tanya isn't just living large—she runs things at work too.
A reporter confirmed that factory staff address her as "Boss," matching what she said on the show.
Her home sits above a Canara Bank in Patel Nagar, with several cars parked outside.
And in one touching moment, cameras captured Tanya reuniting with her mom after 1,100 days apart—a scene that really struck a chord with fans.