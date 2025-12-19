'Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos' trailer: Vir Das leads spy spoof
The trailer for "Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos" just dropped, and it's a fun ride!
Vir Das plays Happy Patel, a wannabe spy who can't even assemble a sniper rifle right.
The visuals jump between flashy international scenes and the colorful chaos of Goa, as Patel blunders through missions while dodging local cops and other quirky pursuers.
Big comeback and all-star cast
Imran Khan returns to movies after 10 years, teaming up again with Vir Das and producer Aamir Khan from "Delhi Belly."
Mona Singh rocks a bold look in pink, Mithila Palkar is the female lead, and you'll also spot Kavi Shastri, Sharib Hashmi, Srushti Tawade—and even Aamir Khan in a wild new avatar.
Release details
Co-directed by Vir Das and Kavi Shastri with a script by Das and Amogh Ranadive, the film drops in theaters on January 16, 2026.
The trailer also teases the cheeky song "Main Hoon Alpha Male."