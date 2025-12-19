'Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos' trailer: Vir Das leads spy spoof Entertainment Dec 19, 2025

The trailer for "Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos" just dropped, and it's a fun ride!

Vir Das plays Happy Patel, a wannabe spy who can't even assemble a sniper rifle right.

The visuals jump between flashy international scenes and the colorful chaos of Goa, as Patel blunders through missions while dodging local cops and other quirky pursuers.