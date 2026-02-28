Tanya Mittal's bridal posts spark wedding rumors; actress jokes with paparazzi
Bigg Boss 19's Tanya Mittal had some fun with paparazzi after rumors about her getting married started swirling.
When asked if she was tying the knot, she joked, "Aap ladka dhoond doge toh kar lungi. Pehle picture-wicture kar lu ek aadhi? Warna meri shaadi mein nahi aaoge aap log," and playfully teased photographers about attending her wedding.
Why netizens thought Tanya was getting married
The wedding talk kicked off when Tanya posted Instagram reels earlier in February 2026, showing herself in bridal lehengas.
One video had her in a red outfit with the caption, "And the preparations begin...," while another showed her in blue asking, "Will he like this?"
She even joked with her staff not to confuse her looks for a Bigg Boss comeback.
Ekta Kapoor offered Tanya a project
Tanya's posts got fans talking—some praised how sweetly she interacts, others offered to help find her a match.
A few wondered if she's launching a new lehenga line or working on another project.
Even Ekta Kapoor jumped in, offering Tanya a written project and predicting good things ahead for her.