Tara Sutaria reveals 'lot of love for India' at Cannes

Fashion and focus

'I stayed true to my identity': Sutaria

Sutaria said she was excited to represent the industry and her personal journey through her looks. "There were so many thoughts in my mind about how I wanted to present myself and represent the industry and my journey," she said. "I stayed true to my identity, which is old-fashioned, and classic is how I see my style." The actor revealed that the 1950s and '60s-inspired look was put together by stylist Tanya Ghavri.