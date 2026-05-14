Tara Sutaria reveals 'lot of love for India' at Cannes
What's the story
Actor Tara Sutaria is making her debut at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival. She has been turning heads with her glamorous red carpet appearances, channeling old Hollywood vibes. In a conversation with Hindustan Times, she spoke about her experience so far, saying, "There's a lot of love for India at Cannes." "It's amazing to see so much Indian talent here this year."
Fashion and focus
'I stayed true to my identity': Sutaria
Sutaria said she was excited to represent the industry and her personal journey through her looks. "There were so many thoughts in my mind about how I wanted to present myself and represent the industry and my journey," she said. "I stayed true to my identity, which is old-fashioned, and classic is how I see my style." The actor revealed that the 1950s and '60s-inspired look was put together by stylist Tanya Ghavri.
Energy
'I hope I can bump into someone and have a...'
Sutaria added, "I'm just taking it all in. These things don't happen everyday, so it's important to absorb all the energy around." "I hope I can bump into someone and have a conversation with someone from our industry." Meanwhile, she will be next seen in Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups, starring Yash.