'I'm so confused...': Taraji slams celebrities attending Bezos-sponsored Met Gala

Hollywood actor Taraji P. Henson has openly criticized celebrities for attending the 2026 Met Gala, which is sponsored by billionaire couple Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez . The Empire star supported a social media post by Meredith Lynch, warning attendees against wearing ICE Out pins as Bezos is "part of the reason we're in this f--king mess." Lynch also slammed Bezos for his support of US President Donald Trump , who has slashed arts funding.

Celebrity response Henson has been a regular at the Met Gala Henson responded to Lynch's video, saying, "I am so confused by some ppl that are going. I am just like WTF ARE WE DOING!?!?!?!" The actor has been a regular at the Met Gala, attending in 2015, 2021, 2024, and 2025. Last year, she wore a custom white corseted minidress by Monse x Post-Imperial with an accompanying tailcoat blazer.

Sponsorship backlash Activists have called for a boycott of the gala Bezos and Sanchez are the lead sponsors and honorary co-chairs of the Met Gala 2026, which has a "Costume Art" theme. Other co-chairs include Anna Wintour, Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, and Venus Williams. The couple reportedly paid at least $10 million to sponsor the event. Activists have called for a boycott of the gala, projecting messages onto a building visible from Bezos's penthouse that read "boycott the Bezos Met Gala."

Advertisement