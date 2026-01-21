'Taskaree' becomes 1st Indian series to top Netflix's non-English charts
Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web just became the first Indian show ever to debut at #1 on Netflix's Global Top 10 Non-English TV list.
Released on January 14, this Hindi crime thriller is now ranked #5 worldwide and has hit #1 in 11 countries, including India, Pakistan, and the UAE.
What's the buzz about?
The series follows a customs officer tackling a big smuggling ring at an airport.
Emraan Hashmi leads the cast and gets props for his steady performance.
Critics are split—IMDb gives it a solid 7.5/10 from nearly 1,000 viewers, but some reviews call out predictable twists and slow pacing.
Worth your time?
If you're curious about crime thrillers with an Indian twist—or want to see what's making waves globally—this one might be up your alley.
Even with mixed reviews, Taskaree stands out for spotlighting customs work rarely seen on screen.