'Taskaree' becomes 1st Indian series to top Netflix's non-English charts Entertainment Jan 21, 2026

Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web just became the first Indian show ever to debut at #1 on Netflix's Global Top 10 Non-English TV list.

Released on January 14, this Hindi crime thriller is now ranked #5 worldwide and has hit #1 in 11 countries, including India, Pakistan, and the UAE.