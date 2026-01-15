Will Emraan Hashmi's 'Taskaree' return for Season 2?

Raghav Jairath, director of Netflix 's Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web , recently spoke to India Today about the potential for a second season. He revealed that while they aim to give every show a proper conclusion, they're open to extending it if viewers express interest. "If the audience pours in love...then we would love to extend it," he said. "Something that we have done with Special Ops, also earlier."

Casting insights Jairath revealed why Hashmi was the perfect choice Jairath explained that Emraan Hashmi was their first and only choice for the role. "When we were casting, it automatically aligned when the name came up..." "I think toward the end of the show also, when we were writing, we had internally aligned that he was the right person." He added that Hashmi's character is complex with shades of gray and he handles these nuances beautifully.

Actor's commitment Hashmi's dedication and preparation for 'Taskaree' Jairath praised Hashmi's dedication to his role, saying he was always on set and very understanding. He revealed that Hashmi prepared a lot for the show by visiting customs areas and observing people there. "Whenever we would do a scene, he would come up with these interesting nuances and that would just add two layers to the character." "He's very hardworking, dedicated, and he's anybody's dream delight to have him on set," added the director.

Unexpected talent 'Taskaree' director revealed surprising performances in the series Jairath also shared whose performance surprised him the most. "Prakash Kumar was very interesting. He came out as a very interesting associate commissioner to the customs." He also praised Amrita Khalvikar and Nandish Sandhu for their roles, saying they brought life to the whole customs department with their unique personalities.

